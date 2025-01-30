Carpenter Media Group to Acquire Enterprise Media Group

Carpenter Media Group (CMG) has announced it is acquiring Enterprise Media Group (EMG), a community media and printing company headquartered in Blair, Nebraska.

Founded more than 150 years ago as a single weekly newspaper, EMG has grown into a comprehensive information company serving a wide regional market. The company publishes 10 weekly newspapers and three total market coverage shoppers, with its network of newspapers and websites reaching over 40,000 readers across eastern Nebraska and western Iowa.

The Nebraska-based publications include The Enterprise, Pilot-Tribune, Arlington Citizen, Oakland Independent, Lyons Mirror-Sun, West Point News, and Wisner News Chronicle. The Iowa-based titles are Mapleton Press, Missouri Valley Times-News, and The Dunlap Reporter. In addition to its publishing operations, EMG offers digital printing and graphic design services, including full-color printing and direct mail solutions.

Dirks, Van Essen & April, a media merger and acquisition firm based in Santa Fe, New Mexico, is representing Enterprise Media Group in the transaction. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

EMG, a sixth-generation family-owned company, is led by Mark Rhoades and his son, Chris Rhoades.

“With over 150 years of family ownership, this decision was not made lightly,” said president and publisher Mark Rhoades. “It’s important that our legacy of quality local journalism and community involvement continues into the future. We are confident that our staff will uphold the high standards our readers have come to expect.”

Carpenter Media Group, under the leadership of Chairman Todd Carpenter, shares EMG’s commitment to community journalism and aims to strengthen it through this acquisition. Carpenter emphasized the critical role of local journalism in fostering strong, connected communities while offering solutions that empower businesses to thrive.

“We are pleased to succeed the Rhoades family in responsibility for these news organizations that are vital to the people they serve,” said Carpenter. “We look forward to working with each team member to provide support in serving readers, businesses and each community long into the future. As journalists, ours is a mission critical role in making sure readers are equipped to participate in the important process of improving the places where they live. We take those obligations seriously and will work hard to meet each one.”

Carpenter’s extensive media experience includes serving as CEO and director of Boone Newsmedia, Inc. (BNI), where he oversaw operations across 12 states. Since separating CMG from BNI last year and pursuing subsequent acquisitions, Carpenter Media Group now owns and manages over 250 publications across the U.S. and Canada. This acquisition reinforces CMG’s mission to advance community-focused journalism and innovative media solutions.

For more information on Carpenter Media Group: www.carpentermediagroup.com

For more information on Enterprise Media Group: www.enterprisepub.biz

For more information on Dirks, Van Essen and April: www.dirksvanessen.com