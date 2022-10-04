Black Press Media

Congratulations to Hailey Petrunia, Ad Operations for BPM Canada. Hailey was recently recognized as a ‘top all-star’ for digital operations across North America by Editor & Publisher. Operations is the heart and soul of our industry. The people working in operations not only understand every department’s mechanics (beyond presses and equipment), they often contribute new thinking and concepts to help uncover profitability. Hailey, on behalf of everyone at Black Press Media, congratulations on well deserved recognition. Full story at:https://lnkd.in/gcaUkcxQ