Finalist for a Webster award for the 2021 Truth and Reconciliation Series

The Victoria News & Goldstream News Gazette celebrate the announcement of being a finalist for a Webster award for the 2021 Truth and Reconciliation Series that ran in Sept 2021. The 2022 Truth & Reconciliation series started today and we were honoured to have Victor Underwood, May Sam, Janet Hanuse, Sasha Perron, and John Prevost with the help of Kristin Spray and Eddy Charlie from the Victoria Orange Short Society believe in us to tell their stories. Photo: Tammy Robinson, Jake Romphf, Dan Ebenal, Katie Engqvist, Joan Stiebel, Cathy Webster, Michelle Cabana, Randi Page Missing from photo Jane Skrypnek, Wolfgang Depner, Susan Granberg.