Sylvan Lake News publisher Barb Pettie and local Lion Terry Juuti volunteered at the Sylvan Lake Tim Horton’s

Sylvan Lake News publisher Barb Pettie and local Lion Terry Juuti volunteered this morning at the Sylvan Lake Tim Horton’s encouraging everyone going through the drive-thru to buy a Smile Cookie. During this week’s Smile Cookie campaign, proceeds are going to support local doctor recruitment. So far, more than $15,000 has been raised locally.

Great job Barb & the Sylvan Lake News Team!